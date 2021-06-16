Beverley Ann (Young) Nail, 75, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
She was born Jan. 22, 1946, in Escanaba, Michigan, to the late Lawrence N. Young and Cecilia (Lucille) M. Clearmont Young.
Beverley spent the first 19 years of her life in Escanaba Michigan, attended St Anne’s on Eighth Street and graduated Holy Name High at the age of 16. Beverley worked as a candy striper at St. Francis Hospital when she met the love of her life, her husband David B. Nail, at the age of 18. Beverley and David married at K.I. Sawyer Air Force base in November 1965 and immediately departed to Omaha, Nebraska, to start their life together. They lived in seven different states from Hawaii to Maine following David’s career in the Air Force and later with Lockheed Martin.
On David’s retirement in 1999, Beverley and David began their lives as “snow birds” following fair weather from Maine to Arizona, visiting family, long-time friends, and discovering places they’d not been before. In 2000, Beverley and David joined their daughter Tina in managing Little Mexico Campground in Winfield, Pa. A journey of many new friends that ended in 2012. They ended their snow-birding journey in Shamokin Dam in 2017.
Beverley’s life was full of family and friends whom she met in numerous activities from square dancing at the VFW, bowling, and travel. Beverley spent a large amount of her life involved in Boy and Girl Scouting, acting as a parent leader and then as district volunteering leadership after her children left home. Her Girl Scout affiliation ran through four states and four decades of service.
Surviving are children, Lawrence David Nail and wife Jennifer, Tina Nail, and Dana Asselyn and husband Kirk; grandchildren, Amanda, Danielle and husband Josh, Kristina, Brittany and husband Bryce, KC and wife Shebly, and Britni; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her younger sisters, Mary Young Steede and Susan Young; and two nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, with Pastor Barry Robinson officiating.
Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Escanaba, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Beverley's memory may be sent to Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter — Harrisburg office, 9378, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.