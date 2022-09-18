Beverly A. Boozel, 74, of Mount Union, passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital.
Born Jan. 22, 1948, in Mapleton Depot, she was a daughter of the late James and Gladys (Witters) Beatty.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Fred Beatty, William Beatty, Dorothy Branthafer, and Jane Gibson.
She is survived by daughters, Tambra Dell, of Pittston and Hygenica Boozel, of Coplay; grandchildren, Branthon McConaughey, Willis Dell Jr., and Alicia Dell; and great-grandson, Alton Barucky; sisters, Donna Neely, of Orbisonia, and Mary Boozel, of Kentucky; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She worked at US Sports Shoe Factory, Seton, and was a home health aide.
Beverly loved her family and beloved dog, Gizzy.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. She has graciously donated her body to science.
Arrangements are under the care of Hoenstine Funeral Home, 75 Logan St., Lewistown, PA 17044.
