Beverly A. Coeyman-Ackerson, 88, Lewisburg

Beverly A. Coeyman-Ackerson, 88, of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.

She was born July 27, 1930, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Nedra Search-Ackerson and Lester Coeyman.

Beverly loved to do talks about Rolling Green and its history as her details were vivid growing up in the park. She was also a great genealogy buff and provided classes in the area for many years.

She is survived by four children, one son-in-law, six grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and one sister-in-law.

Beverly was preceded in death by one son, two brothers, and one sister.

Private services to be held at the convenience of the family.

