Beverly Ann Maizland, 73, formerly of Lewisburg, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born May 11, 1949, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late James W. and Anna F. (Barbour) Maizland.
Beverly graduated high school in Western Pennsylvania and attended the former Allegany Community College, now Allegany College of Maryland. She taught second grade at Selinsgrove Elementary School for 38 years before retiring.
Beverly was strong in her faith, and a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
She enjoyed antiques, reading, board games, football and knitting blankets for project Linus. Beverly loved being around people and was very sociable to all.
Burial will be held privately in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.