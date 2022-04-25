Beverly A. Spatzer, 74, of Hebe, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Nov. 19, 1947, a daughter of the late Betty L. and William L. Bohner. Beverly was employed as a Civil Engineering Secretary at Bucknell University, and before that she was a receptionist at Dr. Stark’s office.
She was a member of David’s UCC, Hebe, and a 1965 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School. Beverly loved to read, try new recipes, go to the beach and spend time with her family. She never let anybody or anything ever go hungry. She was beautiful inside and out, a rare one in a million person, a joyful, loving, kind, caring, positive, beautiful soul.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Robert Spatzer; son, Jeffrey (Missy) Spatzer; daughter, Jill Burrows; brother, Brian (Lisa) Bohner; two grandsons, Tanner Spatzer, Gavin Burrows.
Private services will be held at a later date.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements.