Beverly June Cook, 85, of Crossroads Drive, Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
Born in Milton on June 15, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Willard J. and Olive L. (Raup) Bergerstock. She was married on March 12, 1955, to Richard E. Cook who survives.
Beverly graduated from Milton High School, and she worked at JPM in Lewisburg. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and gardening. She was a fan of NASCAR and rooted for Mark Martin.
She is survived by five children, Carla Cook-Shiffer and husband Scott of Milton, Patresa McDevitt and husband Frank of New Columbia, Corinna Rowe and husband LaRue Jr. of Dewart, Wendy Zimmerman and husband Dane of Mifflinburg, and Richard Cook and wife Rhonda of Milton; four grandchildren, Geremy Robenolt, Benjamin McDevitt, Lauren Zimmerman and Camryn Cook; and three stepgrandchildren, Sunnee DiBlasi, Karissa Green, and Ashlee Green.
Beverly was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl, Archie, and Roy Bergerstock.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, in McEwensville Presbyterian Cemetery with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.