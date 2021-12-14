Beverly J. Counts, 79, of Middleburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 23, 1942, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys (Diven) Weyman. She was married to Richard B. Counts who preceded her in death.
Beverly enjoyed gardening and found her greatest joy in her grand and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her independent streak.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Walter and Pamela Counts; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Virginia Tew.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Counts.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.