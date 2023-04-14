Beverly Joyce Hopp, 80, of Sunbury, passed away at her home, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Beverly was born Dec. 10, 1942, in Johnstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Leona Mae (Lee) Harris. She was married to Robert Hopp for 43 years until his death in May 2004.
She was a graduate of the Lewisburg Area schools.
Beverly was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was active in the bell choir and church choir, sewing circle, Rebekah, White Shrine and Eastern Star. She enjoyed crocheting and puzzles.
Surviving are two sons, Robert (Tammie) Hopp and Samuel Hopp; and grandchildren, Ashley Hopp, Austin Hopp, Jerika Garman, Kaylee Garman, Sammy Hopp, Jaci Combs, Ashlee and Brian Hahn. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Thomas, Carter Cepeda, Victoria Hahn, Nathan Hahn, Eleanor Hopp and baby Quoshine.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, when the funeral will begin with the Rev. Dilip Abayasekarra officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.