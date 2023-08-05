Beverly J. Lenker, 90, of Old Danville Highway passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2023, at Nottingham Village.
Beverly was born January 20, 1933, in Sunbury a daughter of the late Theron R. and Hazel A. (Wands) Fasold. On August 28, 1954, she married Leon J. Lenker who preceded her in death on May 1, 1993.
She was a 1950 graduate of Northumberland High School. In 1953, she received her nursing degree from the Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia. Beverly started her nursing career as an OR nurse, assisting in the first open heart surgeries. She was a registered nurse with the offices of Dr. Solomon, later Dr. Luther Savidge and many years later retired as paramedical examiner for insurance companies.
Mrs. Lenker was a very active member of Christ United Methodist Church, Northumberland, assisting in many church activities and the church choirs.
She enjoyed her time spent at the Northumberland/Point Twp. Senior Action Center where she made many lifelong friends; playing cards, bingo, singing in the chorus and helped to plan bus trips for the center with her sister-in-law Shirley.
Beverly had a great love of the outdoors including; camping, hunting, fishing, feeding the birds and gardening and canning.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, particularly while watching Penn State football as an avid fan. She enjoyed several road trips out west with her family, with Yellowstone being her favorite National Park.
She is survived by; her son and daughter-in-law, Kim A. and Debra A. Lenker, her daughter and son-in-law, Linda L. and Mark G. Graybill all of Northumberland, her grandchildren and their spouses, Jacob and Ashley Lenker, Kevin and Heather Lenker, Nicholas Lenker, Aaron and Amber Lenker, Elizabeth Lenker, Chad Renn, Ryan Renn and fiance, Allee Rowey, Ashley and Nich Szurdi. Amanda (Graybill) and John Minnis, Cody and Jessalynn Graybill, her six great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Shirley Pyers of Sunbury and Faith Fasold of Northumberland and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband of 38 years, Beverly was preceded in death by one son, Kevin D. Lenker on October 20, 1967, and two brothers, Donald R. and Jack E. Fasold.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church, Northumberland, with a memorial service to begin at 10 a.m. with Rev. Joan Dodson officiating. Interment will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
Contributions in Beverly's memory may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, Front and King Street, Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.