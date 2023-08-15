Beverly J. Ross, 88, formerly of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg.
Beverly was born Nov. 19, 1934, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Lawson Delbert and Helen Aldine (Kline) Reed. She was a resident of Sunbury most of her life. On Oct. 25, 1958, at the former Trinity Lutheran Church in Sunbury, she was married to Kenneth Leroy Ross who preceded her in death June 13, 2000.
She was a 1953 graduate of Sunbury High School.
Beverly was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and crocheting.
She was a lifetime member of the former Trinity Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
Surviving are one son, Todd Ross of Harrisburg; one daughter, Cynthia Ross of North Arlington, N.J.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Donald Kuhn of Selinsgrove; two sisters-in-law, Carol Hummel of Selinsgrove and Shirley Ross of Northumberland, and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury, where services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andrew Weaver officiating.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beverly’s memory can be sent to the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, PA 17801.