Beverly Sue Shrawder, 73, of Danville, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Bloomsburg, a daughter of the late Leroy and Thelma (Shellenberger) Yeager.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, George Shrawder. They were married March 12, 1988.
Beverly graduated from Danville High School in 1966 and from the Empire School of Cosmetology.
She was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton.
Beverly was employed in the accounting department at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary from 1979-1998, from where she retired.
Beverly loved spending time with her grandchildren and loved to travel with her husband, especially enjoying the cross-country trip they took together. Cooking and baking were one of Beverly’s favorite pastimes, always bringing much delight to her family with delicious meals and home baked goods. She will be remembered for her selfless and generous heart, always ready to help anyone in need. Beverly loved her Lord and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Todd W. Strausser and his wife Jennifer and Jamie S. Strausser and his wife Jennifer, both of Danville; one daughter, Traci Alderson and her husband Brian of Selinsgrove; one stepson, Chad Shrawder and his wife Beth of Towanda; one stepdaughter, Renee Burleigh and her husband Jim of Bloomsburg. Also, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored.
Also surviving are two sisters, Joanne Yeager of Danville and Linda Snyder and her husband Alfred of Bloomsburg; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Doyle Yeager in 1999.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Beverly’s life to be held Thursday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. in the Davis Chapel at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, with her pastor, Pastor Branden Mestach officiating. Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.
Burial will be private.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions in Beverly’s memory may be made to Christ Wesleyan Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com