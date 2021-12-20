Beverly Shrawder, 73, Danville Dec 20, 2021 7 hrs ago The Celebration of Life for Beverly Shrawder is postponed until Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. in the Youth Center at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tags Beverly Shrawder Celebration Youth Center Christ Wesleyan Church Friend Danville Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries Shrawder, Beverly BAKER, Jesse Aug 30, 1930 - Dec 17, 2021 BLAY, Kongyea Sep 6, 1962 - Dec 20, 2021 MCCAHAN, Patricia Aug 3, 1943 - Dec 16, 2021 FELIX, Richard Aug 18, 1955 - Dec 18, 2021 Auman, Jeffrey REEDY, Oliver Dec 15, 2021 - Dec 15, 2021 VARANKO, Helen Feb 22, 1921 - Dec 16, 2021 CHUBB, Cynthia Nov 9, 1942 - Dec 18, 2021 HOUSER, Keith Feb 2, 1965 - Oct 2, 2021 MICHAEL, Rose Sep 29, 1933 - Dec 14, 2021 YOUNG, Jane Jun 3, 1935 - Dec 17, 2021 Now Hiring Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints