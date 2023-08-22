MIDDLEBURG — Kyle Beward finished with a 38, two strokes over par, in the 9-hole match at Shade Mountain to help give Midd-West the win over Warrior Run.
Despite the loss, Hannah Rabb had the best overall score of the match for the Defenders as she ended with an even par at 36.
Midd-West 168, Warrior Run 176
at Shade Mountain Golf Course
Midd-West: Kyle Beward, 38; Chris Walter, 41; Trevor Sheaffer, 44; Garrett Leitzel, 45.
Warrior Run: Hannah Rebb, 36; Max Wirnsberger, 42; Carter Sheesley, 48; Dylan Laubach, 50.