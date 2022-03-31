The Associated Press
DETROIT — Saddiq Bey scored 10 of his 20 points in the final 4:23 as the Detroit Pistons pulled away down the stretch, and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-94 on Thursday night.
Cade Cunningham scored 27 points for Detroit, which snapped a three-game losing streak, and had a 39-8 edge in scoring off the bench.
Joel Embiid had 37 points and 15 rebounds and James Harden finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers.
“I thought we played with very little life tonight,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “I thought we were pretty good for about the first eight minutes of the first quarter and after that we just stood around. That’s something we’ve been doing too often lately.”
Bucks 120, Nets 119, OT
NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give the Bucks a victory over Brooklyn.
The defending NBA champions clinched a return to the postseason with the win, in which Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
Kevin Durant had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, but missed a 3-pointer that would have won it.
Hawks 131, Cavaliers 107
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 30 points, surging Atlanta never trailed while beating short-handed Cleveland, clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.
Bulls 135, Clippers 130, OT
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 50 points, and Chicago rallied to beat Los Angeles in overtime.
DeRozan finished two points shy of his career high. The five-time All-Star scored 17 in the fourth quarter, though he missed the go-ahead free throw in the closing seconds of regulation after making the first two attempts to tie it. He then scored 10 in overtime.
Chicago moved a half-game ahead of sixth-place Toronto with five remaining.
Nikola Vucevic added 22 points and 14 rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 21 as the Bulls won for the third time in four games.
Reggie Jackson led Los Angeles with 34 points.