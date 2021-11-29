The infrastructure bill President Biden recently signed is a monumental achievement. In terms of scope and impact, it is being compared to creation of the interstate highway system in the 1950s.
The bill is notable for several reasons, primarily for improvements it will make to America’s transportation system. Roads and bridges will be upgraded as will airports, rail service, public transit and seaports.
In addition, access to broadband internet will significantly increase, and the legislation includes more than $100 billion for environmental and clean energy initiatives.
It is also significant for another reason — the bipartisan manner in which it was passed. In June, a framework for the bill was developed by a group of 10 U.S. Senators, five Democrats and five Republicans. When the bill passed the Senate in August, it received 19 Republican votes. Conservatives like Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell voted for it. The bill passed the House in early November, receiving 13 Republican votes.
Throughout his campaign last year, Biden spoke of his commitment to bipartisanship, insisting he could reach out to Republicans and, with them, achieve results for the American people. Pundits, politicians and much of the public did not believe him, claiming the two parties could never work together in today’s overheated political environment.
Passage of the infrastructure bill was a validation of the President’s governing philosophy. The bill, said Biden, is proof “…that Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results. We can do this. We can deliver real results for real people…”
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury