Lexus RX models have entered their fifth generation with some compelling reasons to win over consumers looking for a whisper quiet ride, interior luxury and exterior refinements.
We zeroed in on the hybrid model a few weeks back and found the 350h (formerly the 450h) connects the dots that go with a world class SUV. A second 450h+ is a new plug-in hybrid expected in showrooms mid-year.
Rounding out the non-hybrid RX lineup in 2023 is a 350 Premium and Premium+ -$40-$50s and a top-of-the-line performance RX500h for the more discriminating $60s plus buyer.
The exterior has changed but resembles its RX heritage with similar side creases. The love/hate giant front spindle grille has been replaced with a toned-down weave front end while losing some of its gawdy looks. We like it.
The rear end has also been re-shaped with full width taillights, Lexus lettering across the liftgate and new sheet metal. Overall, there is little we dislike about the new RX.
The V6 hybrid engine that powered previous models has been replaced with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, tuned to deliver 246 horsepower. While no speedster, we clocked the new RX hybrid at 7.3 seconds from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour.
In highway travel, the RX has plenty of passing power when needed although there is engine noise when you stomp on the pedal.
Our Premium plus AWD tester retains the previous models’ continuously variable automatic transmission and adds an electric motor powering rear wheels for the electronic all-wheel drive system. The new hybrid technology is so efficient that it is priced the same as the standard gasoline RX350. A nice incentive.
The new RX is a people pleaser when it comes to fuel economy. EPA tests show 37 miles per gallon city, 24 mpg highway and 36 mph combined, numbers we were able to easily achieve. That translates to an impressive 600 miles per tankful.
While there are no direct competitors, a few rival midsize luxury SUVs have moved to plug-in hybrid technology.
Lexus has always been known for its posh interiors and the new RX models have more amenities to choose from. Our tester was draped in semi-aniline leather with wood accents throughout the cabin. There are 10-way power front seats and power rear seats, suede door panels and an available mammoth 14-inch infotainment touch screen with cloud-based navigation.
Other niceties inside the Premium 350h tester include Mark Levinson audio system with multiple speakers, wireless charging and headlight wipers. In its 25th year of production, the RX Series led the way in luxury crossover vehicles and Lexus hopes to continue its dominance in the market.
In the nit-picking department, tiny steering wheel touch buttons were a source of frustration along with some infotainment system controls.
Road manners continue to impress with a firmer suspension than previous models, precise steering and braking with little body roll in cornering. Driver assist features are exemplary.