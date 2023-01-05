BETHLEHEM — Lehigh erased a one-point deficit after the first quarter, pulling away from the Bucknell women's basketball in the middle two quarters for a 64-51 win at Stabler Arena.
The Mountain Hawks (6-8, 2-1) trailed 15-14 after the first quarter, but took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Bison 27-11 in the second quarter. Lehigh also scored Bucknell (4-10, 0-3) by six in the third quarter.
The Bison tied the game at 18-18 two minutes into the second quarter on her 3-pointer. From there, the Mountain Hawks ripped off a 10-run run that included two 3-pointers to take a 28-18 lead with six minutes to play in the half.
Bucknell trailed by double-digits the rest of the game.
Frannie Hottinger led all scorers with 22 points for Lehigh, while Tai Johnson led the Bison with 14 points. Thedorosson led the Bison with 14 points, the only BU player to hit double figures.
In addition to her 22 points, Hottingter also grabbed 11 rebounds.
LEHIGH 64, BUCKNELL 51
BUCKNELL (4-10, 0-3) 51
Tai Johnson 6-13 2-2 14; Emma Shaffer 3-6 3-5 9; Emma Theodorsson 3-10 0-0 6; Caroline Dingler 1-4 1-2 3; Remi Sisselman 1-2 0-0 2; Grace Sullivan 3-7 1-2 7; Blake Matthews 2-4 0-0 4; Isabella King 1-4 0-0 3; Julie Kulesza 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 7-11 51.
LEHIGH (6-8, 2-1) 64
Frannie Hottinger 8-18 5-5 22; Mackenzie Kramer 6-11 0-0 15; Lily Frande 2-3 0-0 6; Kaylee Van Eps 1-5 0-0 2; Anna Harvey 0-2 0-0 0; Jamie Behar 1-3 0-0 3; Maddie Albrecht 1-3 0-0 3; Meghan O'Brien 0-2 0-0 0; Fabienne Eggensschwiller 0-0 0-0 0; Maggie Brown 0-1 0-0 0; Katie Hurt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 5-5 64.
Score by quarters
Bucknell;15;11;9;16 — 51
Lehigh;14;27;15;8 — 64
3-point goals: Bucknell 2-9 (Johnson 0-1; Thedorsson 0-2; Dingler 0-1; Sisselman 0-1; King 1-3; Kulesza 1-1); Lehigh 9-33 (Hottinger 1-4; Kramer 3-4; Fandre 2-3; Van Eps 0-4; Harvey 0-2; Stemmer 1-7; Behar 1-3; Albrecht 1-2; O'Brien 0-2; Brown 0-1; Hurt 0-1. Rebounds: Bucknell 33 (Johnson, Theodorsson 6), Lehigh 39 (Hottinger 11). Assists: Bucknell 9 (Johnson, Shaffer 2), Lehigh 13 (Stemmer 3).