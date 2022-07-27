INDIANAPOLIS — For many college football coaches, the idea of taking a team into Beaver Stadium would be a trip to dread not one to savor. Add the prospect of being the opponent for Penn State’s annual “White-Out” game, and you’d be hard-pressed to find many coaches willing to sign up.
Count Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck in that rare group.
“They’ve got to pick somebody; somebody’s got to play in that game,” he said upon finding out that the Nittany Lions had chosen his Golden Gophers as their “White-Out” opponent. “(My wife) Heather and I were talking about that when the schedule came out. We actually said ‘How cool would that be?’ because I’ve never been to Happy Valley for a game.
“How cool would that be to one, go to Penn State, but two, be in the “White-Out” game? You get to experience that, but you also get to coach in that game, and you dream of things like that. We’ve got a lot of games until then, but I know that’s something everyone is looking forward to.”
The teams are slated to meet on Oct. 22, which marks just the second time Penn State has faced Minnesota since Fleck’s hiring in 2017. The Nittany Lions beat the Golden Gophers 29-26 in overtime in 2016, one year before Fleck arrived in Minneapolis. In the schools’ only meeting since then, the Gophers upset then-No. 4 Penn State by a 31-26 count, ending what had been an undefeated 2019 season for the Nittany Lions.
Scheduling conflictOf the seven teams who met the media in Indianapolis on Tuesday, six spent the afternoon answering questions individually. Nebraska was the exception, as Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost and his players had to catch a flight back to Lincoln in order to make it to their scheduled Fan Day before they officially start practice today.
Because Nebraska opens with a Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, the Huskers started their practice earlier than most teams. Northwestern faces a similar situation, but the Wildcats stuck around Tuesday afternoon because they don’t start practice until Thursday.
Division by additionThese days, few people have trouble remembering which Big Ten teams are in which divisions. But as Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz noted, that wasn’t always the case.
For the first three seasons of divisional play in the Big Ten, the conference went with the non-geographic designations of “Legends” and “Leaders.” However, that wasn’t enough time for Ferentz to keep things straight, and it hasn’t become clearer since.
“I still don’t know which one we were in,” Ferentz said to laughter. “I shouldn’t admit that.”
For the record, Iowa was in the Legends Division, which consisted of Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Northwestern before realignment took place when Maryland and Rutgers joined in 2014.
Starting from scratchFor the first time in four years, a team other than Ohio State is the defending Big Ten champion. But to hear Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith tell it, none of that matters now.
“(We have) to remember that we’ve got to do it all over again — don’t get full of yourself,” he said. “A lot of people get full of themselves, whether as an individual or a team, and it never works out well.”
Defensive back D.J. Turner added that the Wolverines have to remember what it took to claim the Big Ten title and expect everyone to try to take it from them.
“After the Big Ten championship, we’re going to get everybody’s best game,” he said. “We already did, but now we really have a target.”
Dead airA question about Michigan’s upcoming scheduling philosophy didn’t seem like it would be an uncomfortable one, but coach Jim Harbaugh’s response led to an awkward moment during his turn at the podium.
For his final question, Harbaugh was asked if the Wolverines planned to schedule more Power 5 non-conference foes in upcoming seasons, in addition to future series with Oklahoma and Texas. Rather than give an explanation one way or the other, Harbaugh simply said, “I don’t know,” and waited several seconds in silence, opting not to elaborate.
Eventually, after a follow-up question, Harbaugh said he was attempting to answer the question but did not have an answer on what Michigan’s future schedules might look like.