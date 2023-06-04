The threat of rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the attendees at the Bucknell Institute of Lifelong Learning (BILL) Spring Reception. This year’s event was held at Ard’s Farm on Saturday afternoon, May 20.
As I drove into the parking lot, I saw Alan Ard directing guests to the back parking area. I walked to the reception with Connie and Bill Livingston of Williamsport, who take courses through BILL. They had high praise for the program.
The event space at Ard’s is beautiful, with indoor and outdoor seating. There’s even an outdoor fireplace. I sat outside for a few minutes to take in the surroundings. I watched goats at play and laughed at their antics. Kyle Ard was busy making sure the afternoon was going smoothly. It was indeed.
Festive tables showcased the gustatory offerings: assorted fruit and veggies, cheese and crackers, dips, hummus and pita, cold cuts, olives, pickled baby corn, cream cheese with hot-pepper jelly, and more. The sweet table featured assorted mini-cupcakes and whoopie pies, and other delectables. Guests could buy beer and Shade Mountain Wine. Flavored water, coffee, and tea were also available.
Each table had beautiful spring flowers as a centerpiece with Hershey’s Kisses placed around each vase. Students’ artwork, poetry, crafts, and more were displayed on tables for guests to peruse.
I said Hi to Janice Butler, a BILL Steering Committee member, as I got my name tag and then chatted with Jeanie Eckrod. Mary Welker was talking with Patty Gaugler when I walked over to them. They are always fun to talk with. Mary had a photo she took of me from last year’s Music in the Park. I was with my dear friend Bina Trahan. Thanks, Mary, for this lovely summer 2022 memory.
I wanted to talk with Heather Wolf, BILL Coordinator, who was circulating. She was so glad I was On the Scene. I told her that I felt the same. Heather is an enthusiastic promoter of BILL.
I said Hi to John and Genie Gerdes, chair of the BILL Steering Committee, Kit Sisson, Karen Payne, Nancy Ward, Bob McDonald, Allen and Joanne Schweinsberg, Chuck and Martha Root, Wolfe Gunter, and Anthony Ludovico, who received a special recognition award.
Margaret Weirick was thrilled to show me a “hot off the presses” copy of “Around the Kitchen Table,” a book of BILL food memories. It’s a wonderful keepsake for BILL members and staff. Margaret introduced me to her teacher, Mary Bernath, who was instrumental in turning the book idea into a reality.
Heather Wolf took a few minutes to welcome everyone. While she spoke, a slide show of past BILL activities and courses was being shown on a screen behind her. Heather said that although summer was approaching, that didn’t mean BILL activities would stop until fall. New this year is “Rocks on the River” which will happen on June 13 aboard the Hiawatha, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Farida Zaid gave your On the Scene reporter a flyer about the start of a Food Collective in our Valley. It’s a wonderful idea and I hope it succeeds. Well done Farida!
Mark and Adelyn Elliott were talking with Bob Kallin as I walked by and I saw Cara and Mike Glazer who stopped to chat.
I talked with Gary Sojka in the food line. I loved hearing his “lamb tales” (or should I say “lamb tails”). I am hoping to be On the Scene for next year’s lambing.
Talking with Mark O’Brien is always fun. I joined his conversation with Kevin Small and Peter Anderson. Joe Koletar and I reminisced about our mutual running club in Montgomery County, Md. We talked about races, runners, and fond memories.
I heard someone say Hi and I turned to see Don Baumgartner. Don was vice-principal at Lewisburg High School when my kids attended and was also our neighbor. It’s been a very long time. Don and I talked about our families and how nice it was to see each other.
I haven’t seen Dave Vernon and Lois Huffines in a very long time. What a pleasure to catch up. We were in a writing group together years ago. They are world travelers and shared their travels with BILL members. Dave is also known for his red clown nose which he carries with him. I asked him to put it on. What a joy! Dave brings a smile to children and adults, and brought that joy to the BILL reception.
As the reception was ending, I enjoyed meeting and talking with Carl Milofsky, a member of the BILL Steering Committee and a BILL teacher. We had a lively and interesting conversation.
The Bucknell Institute of Lifelong Learning is a local gem. Take advantage of the courses, cruises, trips, and social interaction, and learn something new as well. Contact BILL for more information: 570-522-0105 or lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu.
A special thanks to all BILL volunteers, staffers, teachers, committee members, and to Bucknell for giving our Valley this opportunity.
Until next time…
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by email at onthescenefsc@gmail.com