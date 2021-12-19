The Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL) held its end-of-term reception at La Primavera in Lewisburg, on Sunday afternoon, November 7. This festive event was already buzzing when I arrived. After enduring pandemic protocols beginning in 2020, the guests were ready to celebrate the successful fall term.
Guests had to pre-register and attest to being vaccinated. Masks were required. Safety measures didn’t dampen the spirits of everyone who attended.
After I signed in, I tracked down Heather Wolf, BILL coordinator, to introduce myself. We had a nice chat. Heather is new and I wanted to make sure we spoke.
Guests were already mingling. The open bar featured beer and wine and, as I walked by, I was stopped by Elaine Hopkins, who wanted to catch up. We have a mutual friend who now lives near Boston. It was lovely to see Elaine. It’s been a long time.
Mary Welker, who is the Valley’s social butterfly, was thrilled to see me “On the Scene” again. and I was happy to see Mary whose enthusiasm for BILL is contagious. I said Hi to Genie Gerdes and met Jean Eckrod. I’ve known Genie for many years. Our sons were in school together.
It really felt like “Old Home Week.” I chatted with Mark and Adelyn Elliott and talked with Rod and Mary Jane Elser. John Peeler and I talked about running and the outdoors. I haven’t seen him, or most guests, since the “Before Times.”
Others “On the Scene” included Jeff Sheckter and Betsy Noyce, Scott and Jeni Stieler, Joe Koletar, Ann Longanbach, John Gerdes, Nancy Craig, Pam Benfer, Barb Young, Hood Johnston, and Christine Sperling.
Linda Bollinger attended a session of my beginning-running classes a few years ago. We spent some time catching up and reminiscing. I spotted Gary and Sandy Sojka circulating throughout the banquet room.
La Primavera offered a sumptuous spread. Items included chicken and steak spedini, meatballs, mozzarella with tomato, brushetta, involtini, assorted cheese and veggies, garlic bread, spinach and artichoke dip, and prosciutto with cantaloupe. Cannoli, cheesecake, cupcakes, and crème puffs were the delectable desserts.
Tables were decorated with a fall theme, and an assortment of candy was placed on each table.
I had a lovely time with my tablemates, including Nancy Weyant, Chuck and Martha Root, Marie Pizzorno, and John and Margaret Greaves.
BILL students’ artwork was showcased throughout the room. All of the pieces were beautiful. Themed baskets were available for the raffle featuring three local wineries.
Heather Wolf thanked everyone for attending the reception. Heather mentioned that this was the first reception she organized due to the pandemic. I attended the last one in December 2019.
The late minister, John Dromazos, who was active in BILL, passed away in 2021. He was recognized for his many contributions.
The reception was a celebration of BILL classes and programs and members’ achievements.
Tom Travis, chair of the BILL Curriculum Committee, told the guests, “There are no more engaged students than those in this room.”
The selection of classes are varied and unique. Older learners are eager students. Attendees were looking forward to signing up for the spring term. For more information, please contact /lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu.
Until next time...
