Bill Roush, 82, Henderson, Nevada

USAF Capt. (Ret.) William F. Roush, 82, passed away peacefully in his home with his wife, Doris, at his side Thursday, July 18, 2019, following a courageous battle with prostate cancer. Although he lost that BATTLE, he WON THE WAR because he is now “face to face with his Lord.” He “fought the good fight and kept the faith.”
Bill was born — the first of four — Feb. 22, 1937, in Montandon, to Glen F. Roush and Mary E. (Good) Roush. After moving to Winfield, and graduating from Lewisburg High School in 1955, he joined the USAF. Later, qualifying for an AF academic scholarship for Engineering at ASU in Tempe, Arizona, he was introduced to his Saviour, Jesus Christ, and began attending First Baptist Church of Tempe. Turns out those two events led him to meet and later marry his wife (and sweetheart, as he always added), Doris (Riggan) Roush.
After serving in West Germany for three years (1963-66), and 14 months at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma (1966-68), he received a 1-year assignment to the Mekong Delta, Vietnam. Following his return from Vietnam, he served at Nellis AFB (1968-75) where he was stationed until he retired Aug. 31, 1975, after 20 years (and 29 days!) of active duty. During those eight years, he did have two TDYs: six weeks at Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio (1/69-2/69) and six months at Takhli AFB, Thailand (9/72-3/73). Since retirement (8/75) Bill and Doris have been self employed; Doris will continue.
Bill and Doris love the Lord wholeheartedly, and have been faithfully worshipping and serving as active members of Bethany Baptist Church for 50-plus years, with Bill serving as elder, deacon, or wherever needed.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Doris; children, Becky (Tom) Buckley and Dan (Laurie); grandchildren, Maria Roush, Daniel (Gina) Roush, Jessica Buckley, and JoAnalise Black; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Glen (Marian) and Ken (Mary); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn (Ken) Snook; and two granddaughters, Brandy Roush and Megan Buckley.
Bill was a kind, gentle, fun-loving man with a twinkle in his eye — a patriot with a deep love of his country. He made a great impact on everyone he met because, as he said, “a stranger is simply a friend whom I haven’t yet met.” He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.
The Celebration of Bill’s Life and how he honored His Lord was Aug. 5, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church, Boulder City, Nevada, and he was interred in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City.