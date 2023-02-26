SUNBURY — According to an anonymous client, “Birthright has helped my family at the lowest points in our life.”
Birthright of Sunbury, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023, wants everyone to know why and how they will celebrate the anniversary. This local chapter of the national organization, which was formed 50 years ago in Canada, serves the needs of women in Northumberland, Union, Montour, and Snyder counties.
According to director Dee Romine, “Our mission is to offer friendship, love and support during a time that may feel overwhelmingly stressful. Our intention is to offer hope and reassurance that a woman experiencing an unexpected pregnancy does not have to be alone. Birthright can help her plan for the future, no matter what she may be facing.”
While all clients’ names remain confidential, the moment they connect with Birthright, each person is welcomed and befriended by those who work there.
“Birthright is an awesome resource in the community, and without the support from them I don’t know what I would have done,” said another client.
Birthright of Sunbury was officially established on Jan. 18, 1983, by founders Ellen Matragrano and Ellie Fogarty.
Romine said they all share a passion to help the many women in local communities who were considering “life” as an alternative to abortion and were seeking assistance to care for their little ones.
They continue to offer support to all women in this predicament, regardless of their socio-economic background.
Pregnancy tests are always free at Birthright. In addition, the center helps provide diapers, infant formula, crib mattresses, baby items, breastfeeding supplies, blankets, and gently-used clothing for low-income parents and family members who have guardianship or custody of an infant.
Over the last 40 years, Birthright of Sunbury has expanded programs to meet the unique needs of the local area’s low-income households. The programs are aimed at improving the quality of life of infants to toddlers. Romine said the greatest needs continue to be found within the city of Sunbury.
Since 1983, more than 1,500 babies have been born to women who came to Birthright for assistance. In 2022, the office experienced 1,196 visits, which included 239 new visits and 957 repeat visits. Romine said they experienced a decline in clients in 2020, but the numbers have been returning to normal levels.
“The visits are sensitive to the economy, and the ever-changing needs of women and families,” she said.
Finding purpose in service
As a teenager in the ‘70s, Romine had a deep and committed love and respect for the unborn and the lives of other human beings. That conviction became even greater later on in life when she was caring for a terminally-ill, disabled son.
“My son and others taught me how precious life is,” she said.
So in January 2004, when the former director of Birthright, Janice Suders, mentioned the organization was looking for a new director, Romine stepped in. Now, after 20 years of service, Romine said, “It has been a blessing and an honor to serve our community.”
“Birthright’s volunteers are a delight and understand the needs of the mothers,” she said. “They make it enjoyable and easy to love working at Birthright.”
Janet Metzger joined the volunteer staff at Birthright five years ago. After her husband passed away, she was lonely. Then she saw an ad in the newspaper about “Birthright and loving babies.”
“I felt this would be just what I needed to get myself back out and meet new people.” She added, “Making new friends with clients and their children, and being there to see the new babies added to our client list makes me happy.”
Remine relates a memory from a morning in January 2020, “It was cold and rainy. One of our pregnant mothers was on her way to work on her bicycle,” she said. “She came in for diapers, etc., and the bags were full and awkward. She said that she was fine holding onto them as she rode her bike to work. We would not have it.” Instead, volunteers delivered her bags to her apartment.
Birthright regularly seeks to alleviate heartbreaking situations that come to their attention, like “babies coming into Birthright without socks or hats in the middle of winter,” Romine said. “They leave fully-dressed with homemade blankets from our wonderful women who knit and crochet.”
“On occasion,” she added, “women who have had abortions come to our office. They are older women. We refer them to resources for counseling.”
The organization also provides referrals for other needs like food, shelter, and adoption agencies.
Vision for the future
The workers at Birthright not only recognize the challenges faced by families who are struggling with poverty, but also the challenge that comes with seeking help.
“Some are embarrassed, and their pride is an obstacle in reaching out to us,” Romine said. “We understand, and we try to make their visit to our office as comfortable as possible.”
Women facing an emergency pregnancy are faced with an onslaught of decisions, and Birthright wants to be there to give them the information and loving support they need. That mission, according to Romine, is what continues to drive the organization, and will continue to drive it in the future.
Romine wants everyone to know the guiding principle at Birthright: “It is the right of every pregnant woman to give birth and the right of every child to be born.”
Birthright of Sunbury has built a rich network of support in the Valley, partnering with churches, high schools, civic organizations, Children & Youth in Northumberland and Snyder counties, Haven Ministry, the Salvation Army, and various other non-profits. Grants and trusts continue to support their programs.
Birthright of Sunbury will celebrate their 40th anniversary with an open house in May, a dinner and silent auction in November, and with recognitions from state and local representatives throughout the year.