EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Arabella Margaret-Ann, to Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Elwood Ditty, of Milton, at 8:06 a.m. March 30, 2023. The mother is the former Jamelyn Ann Byerly. Grandparents are James and Dorothy Byerly, of Watsontown, and Steve and Janice Ditty, of Milton.
A son, Laramie Neil, to Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Gerber, of Danville, at 11:07 a.m. March 27, 2023. The mother is the former Angela Kreider. Grandparents are Terry and Karen Gerber, of Sunbury, and Mel and Lavone Kreider, of East Berlin.
A son, Austin Michael Miller, to Brittany Fox and Archie Miller III, of Hughesville, at 4:26 p.m. March 26, 2023. Grandparents are Michael and Bernadette Fox, of McEwensville, Archie Miller Jr., of Ranshaw, and Nora Gawblick, of Montoursville.