EVANGELICAL
• A daughter, Evie Raine Moyer, to Renee Cook and A.J. Moyer, of Trevorton, at 7:46 p.m. May 6, 2022. Grandparents are Betty Moyer of Northumberland, Glenda Cook, of Orangeville, and Melvin Moyer, of Sunbury.
• A daughter, Janeylis Pagan Ross, to Jhocelyne Ross and Jahdiel Pagan, at 10:11 p.m. May 1, 2022.
• A daughter, Lucy Jolene, to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Daubert, of Middleburg, at 2:51 p.m. May 4, 2022. The mother is the former Deana Daubert. Grandparents are Dan and Deb Naugle, of Kreamer, and Clyde and Nettie Daubert, of Northumberland. Great-grandparents are Dean and Helen Wagner, of Middleburg.
GEISINGER
• A son, Ethan Grey Libby, to Tiffany Donmoyer and Jacob Libby, of Sunbury, at 1:23 a.m. May 6, 2022. Grandparents are Kelly Donmoyer and Kelly Allen.