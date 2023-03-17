EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Amelia Joyce, to Mr. and Mrs. Brett Walters, of New Columbia, at 11:21 a.m. March 6, 2023. The mother is the former Sarah Gresh.
A son, Michael Jr., to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Edison Sr., of Montgomery. The mother is the former Ashley Parsons. Grandparents are Melissa Ritter, Joanne Edison and Merl Edison Jr.
A son, Cooper Steven Wood, to Brooklynn Moran and Timothy Wood, of Port Trevorton, at 2:23 p.m. March 8, 2023. The mother is the former Brooklyn Beachel. Grandparents are Tracy Beachel and James Beachel, of Winfield.
GEISINGER
A son, Kamden Micheal Rising, to Samantha Dock and Troy Rising, of Selinsgrove, at 12:02 p.m. March 6, 2023. Grandparents are Rachel and Neil Dock and Sharon and Brent Rising.