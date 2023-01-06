EVANGELICAL
A son, Lammon Jay, to Mr. and Mrs. Justin Strawser, of Northumberland, at 2:10 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. The mother is the former Jessica Remphrey. Grandparents are Roger and Sandy Strawser, of Shamokin Dam, Donna and James Young, of Middleburg, and Jay Remphrey, of Selinsgrove.
A daughter, Aubrey Noelle, to Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Yakamook, of McClure, at 2:33 p.m. Dec. 19, 2022. The mother is the former Kristin Hackenberg. Grandparents are Ken and Leona Hackenberg, of Middleburg, and Steve and Susan Yakamook, of McClure.
A son, Grayson, to Mr. and Mrs. Alec Anderson, of Milton, at 11:53 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022.The mother is the former Abigail Mong. Grandparents are Christy and Tim Mong, of Milton.
A daughter, Delsie Quinn Hawley, to Cristy Latsha and Billy Hawley, of Northumberland, at 9:35 p.m. Dec. 14, 2022. Grandparents are John and Roni Latsha, of Northumberland.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
A daughter, Evelyn Aradia Marra, to Kali Oshetski and Brandon Marra, of Milton, on Jan. 4, 2023. Grandparents are Robyn and Larry Troup, of Mifflinburg.