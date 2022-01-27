EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Ella Rose, to Mr. and Mrs. Abe Heggenstaller, of Selinsgrove, at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19, 2022. The mother is the former Alyssa Lengel.
A daughter, Bryar Kora, to Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Kritzer, of Mount Pleasant Mills. The mother is the former Tara Stahl. Grandparents are Tiffany Stuck, of Kratzerville, Tina and Michael Kritzer, of Sunbury, and Scott Stahl, of Selinsgrove.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Alaina Mae Buck, to Natalie Boudman and William Buck Jr., of Watsontown, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 2022. Grandparents are Kimberly Snyder, of Watsontown, William S. Buck Sr., of Watsontown, and Linda Weaver, of Milton.
A daughter, Olivia Rebecca, to Mr. and Mrs. Brett Harvey, of Mifflinburg, at 1:27 a.m. Jan. 19, 2022. The mother is the former Rebecca Kratzer. Grandparents are Donald and Diane Kratzer and Terry and Cynthia Harvey, all of Mifflinburg.
A daughter, Evelyn Mae, to Cassandra Bunney-Nejman and Pelle Nejman, of Watsontown, at 12:04 a.m. Jan. 19, 2022. Grandparents are Vincent and Karen Nejman, of Levittown, and Daniel and Wendy Bunney, of Butler.