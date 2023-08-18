EVANGELICAL
- A daughter, Charlotte Rose, to Mr. and Mrs. William Faus, of Sunbury, at 5:23 p.m. Aug. 8, 2023. The mother is the former Julia Hess. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Lester Hess, of Andover, N.Y., and Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Faus, of Waterloo, N.Y.
- A daughter, Rowyn Weigel, to Tyler Walter and Richard Weigel, of Northumberland, at 9:32 a.m. Aug. 7, 2023.
- A son, Steven Louise Baslick III, to Kery Ritter and Steven Baslick Jr., of Milton, at 3:33 a.m. Aug. 7, 2023. Grandparents are Tammy Miller, of Mifflinburg, Donald T. Ritter, of Milton, Christie Baslick, of Logonton, and Steven Baslick, of Logonton.
A daughter, Juliana Lee, to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Herman, of Lewisburg, on Aug. 4, 2023. The mother is the former Kathryn Patterson.