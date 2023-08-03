GEISINGER
- A son, Waylenn Baker, to Danielle Casto and AJay Baker, of Selinsgrove, at 1:35 a.m. July 29, 2023. Grandparents are Tonya Casto and James Bingaman, of Selinsgrove, and Bobbi Jo Baker and William Moyer, of Milton.
- A daughter, Blakeleigh Rayne Andrews, to Alexis Capps and William Andrews, at 3:51 p.m. July 28, 2023. Grandparents are Linda and Charles Michael, of Sunbury, and Vicky Bickhart, of Shamokin Dam.
EVANGELICAL
- A daughter, Adalene Starr, to Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Gessner, of Leck Kill, at 11:54 a.m. July 19, 2023. The mother is the former Dana Brown. Grandparents are Kevin and Darlene Brown, of Klingerstown, and James and Christine Gessner, of Leck Kill.