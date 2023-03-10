EVANGELICAL
A son, Marshall John, to Jesse and Jenell Randall, of Watsontown, at 2:52 p.m. March 3, 2023. Grandparents are Ray and Carol Randall, of Lewisburg.
A daughter, Danaya Princess, to Genice Wanda Precious Glasper, of Milton, at 9:37 p.m. Feb. 27, 2023. Grandparents are Lillian Green and Walter Green, of Milton.
A son, Wesley Miles, to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bickel, of Milton, at 9:03 a.m. Feb. 25, 2023. The mother is the former Christine Straub. Grandparents are Tom and Donna Bickel, of New Berlin, and Christine and Bruce Spotts, of Sunbury.
A son, Ja’Kai Ezra Thomas, to Kairaya Mauldin and James Thomas, at 8:12 a.m. March 1, 2023.
A daughter, Madison Rose, to Mr. and Mrs. Daniel deCastro, of Lewisburg, at 12:46 a.m. Feb. 26, 2023. The mother is the former Jessica Windemaker. Grandfather is Jim Windemaker, of New Cumberland. Great-grandmother is Frances White, of Harrisburg.