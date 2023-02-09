EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Halle Jade, to Mr. and Mrs. Justin Michael Casey, of Coal Township, at 2:08 a.m. Jan. 25, 2023. The mother is the former Kala Marie Moyer. Grandparents are Teresa Casey and Tim Casey, of Halifax, and Shelly Moyer and Samuel Moyer, of Sunbury.
A daughter, Vivian Mae, to Mr. and Mrs. Dylan Wagner, of Mifflinburg. The mother is the former Jenna Ritter. Grandparents are Scott and Rhonda Ritter, of Mifflinburg, and Bobbi and Ty Wagner, of Laurelton.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
A son, Bryson Cole, to Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Witmer, of Berwick, on Feb. 8, 2023. The mother is the former Megan Stimeling. Grandparents are Jeffrey and Eileen Stimeling, of Millville, and Richard and Brenda Witmer, of Winfield.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Olive Joy Mottern, to Madisyn Frye and Austin Mottern, of Sunbury, at 6:47 a.m. Jan. 25, 2023. Grandparents are Leah and Justin Herman, of Shamokin, Stephanie and Charles Frye, of Selinsgrove, and Stacy and Scott Laverio, of Harrisburg.