EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Zadie Lee, to Mr. and Mrs. David Mull Jr., of Northumberland, at 5:32 p.m. Jan. 4, 2023. The mother is the former Stephanie Bamford. Grandparents are David and Ruth Mull, of Dewart, Deb and Robb Fisher, of Danville, and Ann Marie Haden, of Burns Flat, Okla.
A son, David Glenn, to Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Kline, of Penns Creek, at 6:53 a.m. Jan. 12, 2023. The mother is the former Amy Weddle. Grandparents are Dave and Renae Weddle, of Burlington, Ky., and Jonathan and Karen Kline, of Salisbury, N.C.
A daughter, Everly Noel, to Mr. and Mrs. Connor Coolidge, of Lewisburg, at 7:22 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023. The mother is the former Michaela Snyder. Grandparents are Steve and Denielle Snyder, of Mifflinburg, and Chuck and Patti Coolidge, of Wellsboro.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Hailey Dean Buffington, to Breann Carpenter and Zachary Buffington, of Paxinos, at 9:46 a.m. Dec. 22, 2023. Grandparents are Walt and Tammie Carpenter, of Lancaster.