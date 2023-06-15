EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Josephine Teresa, to Mr. and Mrs. Jose Zenteno, of Lewisburg, at 12:21 a.m. May 30, 2023. The mother is the former Rachel Lipski. Grandparents are Robert and Sherri Lipski, of Lewisburg, and Jose and Gabriela Zenteno, of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
A son, Abel Edward Houtz, to Tamara Loreman and Taylor Houtz, of New Columbia, at 2:56 a.m. June 10, 2023. Grandparents are Lisa Loreman and George Fox, of New Columbia, Richard Houtz, of Milton, and Linda Wagner, of Huntington.
GEISINGER
Twins, a daughter, Willow Jean Hoskin at 7:35 p.m. and a son, Zeppelin James Hoskin at 7:43 p.m. May 31, 2023, to Amanda Ashelman and James Hoskin, of Wilburton. Grandparents are William “Gene” Hoskin and Cathy Hoskin, of Mount Carmel, Cynthia Shriner, of Wilburton, and Bernice and Rod Hans, of Muncy.
A son, Rylan DaKota Hall, to Gabrielle Baney and DaKota Hall, of Sunbury, at 5:24 p.m. June 9, 2023. Grandparents are Jenn Flowers, of Northumberland, and April and Bruce Eltman, of Saxton.