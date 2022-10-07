EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Adelyn Marie Scholl, to Courtney Heck and Jordan Scholl, of Sunbury, on Oct. 2, 2022. Grandparents are Roxann Heck and Charles Knarr, of Milton, Nicole Tramutola and Fred Tramutola, of Selinsgrove, Ryan and Megan Scholl, of Northumberland, and Linda Teaster, of Milton.
A daughter, Elliana Suzanne, to Mr. and Mrs. Eric Pyle, of Paxtonville, at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 27, 2022. The mother is the former Heather Walter. Grandparents are David and Cynthia Pyle and Steve and Susan Walter, all of Middleburg.
A daughter, Adelaide Catharine, to Mr. and Mrs. Steven Swineford, of Northumberland, at 6:43 a.m. Oct. 2, 2022. The mother is the former Marie Williams. Grandparents are Goldie Williams, of Sunbury, Mark Williams and Debbie Marotto, of Northumberland, and the late Rodney Swineford.
A daughter, Aubrey Lea Parker, to Melody Swanger and Dustin Parker, of New Columbia, at 8:22 p.m. Sept. 23, 2022. Grandparents are Jessica Maines and Ashley Maines, Derek Swanger and Amber Swanger, and Chantaye Fornwalt.
A daughter, Katherine Bella, to Mr. and Mrs. Justin Jenkins, of Selinsgrove, at 3:58 p.m. Sept. 23, 2022. The mother is the former Amanda Jenkins. Grandparents are Sandra Steese, of Millmont, Mark and Nancy Jenkins, of Winfield, and Eugene and Amanda Ackley, of Boalsburg.
A son, William Brady, to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Pirraglia, of New Berlin, at 4 p.m. Sept. 23, 2022. The mother is the former Hannah Schultz.
A son, Gabriel Dean, to Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Dean Hunter, of Mifflinburg, at 5:57 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022. The mother is the former Lenea Stahl. Grandparents are John and Lois Stahl, of Mifflinburg, and Robert and Brenda Hunter, of Lima, Ohio.
GEISINGER
A son, Brooks Anthony, to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Anthony Linde Jr., of Danville, at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022. The mother is the former Kayla Stanishefski. Grandparents are Tim and Shelley Miller and Donald Linde Sr., of Halifax, and Vincent and Janet Stanishefski, of Elysburg.
A daughter, Violet Rose Geist, to Reagan Woodruff and Sebastian Geist, of Watsontown, at 9:06 a.m. Oct. 1, 2022.