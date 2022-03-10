Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.