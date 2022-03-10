EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Charlotte Ruth Hosterman, to Carlie Sheesley and Dawson Hosterman, of Millmont, at 7:53 p.m. March 4, 2022. Grandparents are Jamie and Ruth Hosterman, of Danville, Cindie Lizardi, of Selinsgrove, and Gary Sheesley, of Millmont.
A daughter, Janika, to Mr. and Mrs. James Hoover, of Mifflinburg, at 1:39 p.m. Feb. 26, 2022. The mother is the former Ellamae Sensenig. Grandparents are Joe and Margaret Hoover, of Mifflinburg, and Ervin and Almeta Sensenig.
A son, Konor Zayn Ashton, to Brianna Bickel, of Sunbury, at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 28, 2022. Grandparents are Sandy Bickel and James Bickel, both of Sunbury.
A daughter, Delaney Mae Mingle to Heather Clayton and Bradley Mingle, of New Columbia, at 8:34 p.m. March 1, 2022. Grandparents are Teressa and Scott Clayton, of New Columbia, and Ang Shade and Ed Roland, of McEwensville.