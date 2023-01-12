EVANGELICAL
- A son, Oliver Arthur, to Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Kline, of Middleburg, at 1:46 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023. The mother is the former Stephanie Gerig.
- A son, Theodore Leon, to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony VanVeghter, of Elizabethville, at 1:45 a.m. Dec. 27, 2022. The mother is the former Ashley Hollenbach. Grandparents are Ruth Kapp and Beckie Briner, both of Elizabethville.
- A daughter, Kamryn Rose, to Mr. and Mrs. Brett Hicks, of Kreamer, at 12:39 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022. The mother is the former Cassandra Chubb. Grandparents are Jessica and Scott Arnold, of Richfield, Scott Chubb, of Selinsgrove, Kelly Hoover, of Liverpool, and Jeff and Ann Hicks, of Rotunda West, Fla.
- A son, Beckett Eugene Spickler, to Taylor Hockenbrock and Kevin Spickler, of McClure, at 7:22 a.m. Dec. 31, 2022. Grandparents are Scott and Amy Hockenbrock, of Middleburg, and Christopher and Tabitha Spickler, of Middleburg.
- A daughter, Adaline Noelle, to Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas S. Pita, of Coal Township, at 7:22 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022. The mother is the former Caitlin M. Holleran. Grandparents are Michael and Janet (Holleran) Etzer, of Coal Township and Michael and Donna Balducci, of Northumberland. Great-grandmother is Lois Topolski of Coal Township and the late Stephen Pita.
- A son, Kayson Lee, to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Mitterling, of Mount Pleasant Mills, at 11:10 a.m. Jan. 3, 2023. The mother is the former Samantha Meloy. Grandparents are Barry and Deidre Mitterling, of Mount Pleasant Mills, Kimberly Meloy, of Mifflintown, and the late Samuel Meloy.
- A son, Owen Matthew, to Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Novinger, of Dornsife, at 3:33 a.m. Jan 8, 2023. The mother is the former Julie Kreider. Grandparents are Steven and Denise Kreider, of Sunbury, and Dale and Tamela Novinger, of Dornsife.
- A daughter, Zadie Lee, to Mr. and Mrs. Dale Mull Jr., of Northumberland, at 5:32 p.m. Jan. 4, 2023. The mother is the former Stephanie Bamford. Grandparents are David and Ruth Mull, of Dewart, Deb and Robb Fisher, of Danville, and Ann Marie Haden, of Burns Flat, Okla.