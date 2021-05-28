EVANGELICAL

A daughter, Anna Tan, to Amanda Finn and Joseph Tan, of Milton, at 2:58 a.m. May 15, 2021. Grandparents are Martin and Christine Finn, and Teck Choon Tan and Eng Buoi Ho.

A daughter, Willow Cora, to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Stoltzfus, of Freeburg, at 12:12 a.m. May 14, 2021. The mother is the former Lexa Troutman. Grandparents are Larry and Denise Troutman, of Freeburg, and Cora Stoltzfus, of Fredricksburg, Ohio.

A son, Morgan James, to Mr. and Mrs. Titus Yoder, of Liverpool, at 10:58 p.m. May 14, 2021. The mother is the former Samantha Arnold. Grandparents are Vernon and Donna Yoder, of Liverpool, and Farron and Melissa Arnold, of Millerstown.

A son, Bryce Jay, to Andrew and Taylor Litchard, of Sunbury. Grandparents are Wally and Beth Kerstetter, and Kevin and Denise Litchard.

A daughter, Emmeline Paige, to Mr. and Mrs. John Cassel, of Montgomery, at 10:03 p.m. May 14, 2021. The mother is the former Savannah Williams. Grandparents are Kay Cassel, of Danville, Jon and Faith Bergenstock, and Gary and Suzanne Williams, of Tucson, Ariz.

A son, Atlas Wesley, to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Hames, of Millmont, at 2:08 p.m. May 16, 2021. The mother is the former Carly Marra. Grandparents are Robyn and Larry Trout, of Mifflinburg, Becky Hames, of Forest Hill, and Mike Hame, of Millmont.

