EVANGELICAL

A daughter, Madalynn Grace, to Mr. and Mrs. Evan Meyer, of Turbotville, at 2:30 a.m. June 3, 2021. The mother is the former Ashley Sholly. Grandparents are Larry and Crystal Sholly, of Watsontown, and Candace and Randy Metzger, of Turbotville.

A son, Waylon Wayne Wilson, to Samantha Herrold and Andrew Wilson, of Selinsgrove, at 5:34 a.m. June 4, 2021. Grandparents are Lisa and Terry Wilson and David and Becky Herrold, all of Selinsgrove, and Rich Sweeney, of Pottstown. Great-grandparents are Tessie Lamberson and Elaine and Doug Herrold, of Selinsgrove.

A daughter, Braylin Marikaye Snyder to Kelsey Sheets and Zane Snyder, of Milton, at 8:20 p.m. June 3, 2021. Grandparents are Angie Sheets, of New Columbia, and the late Marikaye Snyder and Keith Snyder.

A son, Hayden Wesley, to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Klose, of Mifflinburg, at 9:09 p.m. June 4, 2021. The mother is the former Amanda Lantz. Grandparents are Deb and Chuck Klose, of Mifflinburg.

A daughter, Mazikeen Storm Lauver, to Rose Freed and Matthew Lauver, of Selinsgrove, at 5:43 a.m. June 6, 2021. Grandparents are Star Stewart, of Granville, Lori and Ken Snyder, of Lewistown, and Dwight and Erica Lauver, of Freeburg.

A son, Waylon Bradley Best, to Bailee Hart and Kaden Best, of Millmont, at 1:27 p.m. May 28, 2021. Grandparents are Tristy Mosley and Dwayne Mosley, of Gilbert, S.C., and Carolyn Hart and Trace Hart, of Millmont.

A son, Noah Rex, to Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Benek, of Paxinos, at 10:46 a.m. June 1, 2021. The mother is the former Sarah Lagerman. Grandparents are Peggy and Tim Lagerman, of Paxinos, Pat Killian, of Orwigsburg, and John Benek, of Tamaqua.

A son, Henry Slavik, to Mr. and Mrs. Slavik Borisov, of Selinsgrove, at 10:12 a.m. May 27, 2021. The mother is the former Lyndsi Paul. Grandparents are Toni and Randy Paul, of Northumberland, and Vera and Yuriy Borisov, of Lewisburg.

GEISINGER

A son, Egan Lincoln Fisher, to Amanda Bailey and Derek Fisher, of Selinsgrove, at 3:49 p.m. April 26, 2021. Grandparents are Linda Bailey, of Watsontown and John and Romany Fisher, of Port Trevorton.

A son, Franklin Robert, to Mr. and Mrs. Sam Barney, of Danville, at 10:28 p.m. June 3, 2021. The mother is the former Abigail Berglund. Grandparents are Doug and Barb Berglund, Shawn and Denise Barney, and Sarah Murphy, all of Bismarck, N.D.

A daughter, MaKayla Ella-Ann Kurtz, to Kenda Witmer and Joshua Kurtz, of Selinsgrove, at 10:33 p.m. June 4, 2021. Grandparents are Randy and Sheila Witmer, of Selinsgrove, Mike and Sue Kurtz, of Shamokin Dam, and Bill and Rhonda Irving, of Huburn, N.Y.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you