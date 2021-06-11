EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Madalynn Grace, to Mr. and Mrs. Evan Meyer, of Turbotville, at 2:30 a.m. June 3, 2021. The mother is the former Ashley Sholly. Grandparents are Larry and Crystal Sholly, of Watsontown, and Candace and Randy Metzger, of Turbotville.
A son, Waylon Wayne Wilson, to Samantha Herrold and Andrew Wilson, of Selinsgrove, at 5:34 a.m. June 4, 2021. Grandparents are Lisa and Terry Wilson and David and Becky Herrold, all of Selinsgrove, and Rich Sweeney, of Pottstown. Great-grandparents are Tessie Lamberson and Elaine and Doug Herrold, of Selinsgrove.
A daughter, Braylin Marikaye Snyder to Kelsey Sheets and Zane Snyder, of Milton, at 8:20 p.m. June 3, 2021. Grandparents are Angie Sheets, of New Columbia, and the late Marikaye Snyder and Keith Snyder.
A son, Hayden Wesley, to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Klose, of Mifflinburg, at 9:09 p.m. June 4, 2021. The mother is the former Amanda Lantz. Grandparents are Deb and Chuck Klose, of Mifflinburg.
A daughter, Mazikeen Storm Lauver, to Rose Freed and Matthew Lauver, of Selinsgrove, at 5:43 a.m. June 6, 2021. Grandparents are Star Stewart, of Granville, Lori and Ken Snyder, of Lewistown, and Dwight and Erica Lauver, of Freeburg.
A son, Waylon Bradley Best, to Bailee Hart and Kaden Best, of Millmont, at 1:27 p.m. May 28, 2021. Grandparents are Tristy Mosley and Dwayne Mosley, of Gilbert, S.C., and Carolyn Hart and Trace Hart, of Millmont.
A son, Noah Rex, to Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Benek, of Paxinos, at 10:46 a.m. June 1, 2021. The mother is the former Sarah Lagerman. Grandparents are Peggy and Tim Lagerman, of Paxinos, Pat Killian, of Orwigsburg, and John Benek, of Tamaqua.
A son, Henry Slavik, to Mr. and Mrs. Slavik Borisov, of Selinsgrove, at 10:12 a.m. May 27, 2021. The mother is the former Lyndsi Paul. Grandparents are Toni and Randy Paul, of Northumberland, and Vera and Yuriy Borisov, of Lewisburg.
GEISINGER
A son, Egan Lincoln Fisher, to Amanda Bailey and Derek Fisher, of Selinsgrove, at 3:49 p.m. April 26, 2021. Grandparents are Linda Bailey, of Watsontown and John and Romany Fisher, of Port Trevorton.
A son, Franklin Robert, to Mr. and Mrs. Sam Barney, of Danville, at 10:28 p.m. June 3, 2021. The mother is the former Abigail Berglund. Grandparents are Doug and Barb Berglund, Shawn and Denise Barney, and Sarah Murphy, all of Bismarck, N.D.
A daughter, MaKayla Ella-Ann Kurtz, to Kenda Witmer and Joshua Kurtz, of Selinsgrove, at 10:33 p.m. June 4, 2021. Grandparents are Randy and Sheila Witmer, of Selinsgrove, Mike and Sue Kurtz, of Shamokin Dam, and Bill and Rhonda Irving, of Huburn, N.Y.