EVANGELICAL
A son, Spencer G., to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Waltz, of Milton, at 6:34 a.m. Jan. 27, 2023. The mother is the former Natalie Wagner. Grandparents are Blanche Wagner, of Milton and Kevin and Lori Waltz, of Watsontown. Great-grandmother is Pearl Keefer, of Watsontown.
A son, Judah Aharon, to Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Probst, of Sunbury, at 8:10 p.m. Jan. 20, 2023. The mother is the former Jessica Poupore. Grandparents are Brian and Angela Probst, of Northumberland, Christopher and Lisa Crossman, of North Bangor, N.Y., and the late Patrick Poupore.
A daughter, Addalyn Katherine, to Mr. and Mrs. Westin Buck, of Northumberland, at 10:04 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023. The mother is the former Kerri Pickett. Grandparents are Joan and Gary Buck, of Northumberland, and Carol Pickett, of Selinsgrove.
GEISINGER
A son, Barrett Alan-Andrew Dettinger, to Jayelyn Marie Reed and Jaden Rey Dettinger, of Trevorton, at 9:08 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Grandparents are Amy Cicero, of York, Jeremy Dettinger, of Wrightsville, Krysta Bitting, of Lewisburg, and Jim Reed, of Trevorton.
A son, Mark Allen, to Ryan and Abagail Shaffer, of Sunbury, at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 26, 2023. Grandparents are Micah and Jayme Shaffer, of Sunbury, and Kevin and Martha Stroup, of Kreamer.