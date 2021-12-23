EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Hadley Noelle, to Mr. and Mrs. Jarad Kratzer, of Middleburg, at 7:49 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021. The mother is the former Megan Brouse. Grandparents are Wade and Kris Kratzer, of Beavertown, Terry and Tam Brouse, of McClure, and Carol and Walt Worek, of Grantville.
A daughter, Leia Grace Costella, to Nichole Hetherington and Douglas Costella, of South Williamsport, at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 13, 2021. Grandparents are Mike and Brenda Helwig, of Hughesville, Daniel Palko, of Nanty Glo, and Janet Costella, of Thomasville.
A son, Eugene James, to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Daub, of Milton, at 2:12 a.m. Dec. 14, 2021. The mother is the former Ariana Aeppli.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Kinsley Rae, to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Martz Sr., of Lewisburg, at 4:19 a.m. Dec. 16, 2021. The mother is the former Phylicia Salsman. Grandparents are Julie and Stan Salsman, of Lewisburg, and Curt Martz Sr. and Connie Martz, of Herndon.
A daughter, Maelynn Skye, to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Miller Jr., of Milton, at 10:44 a.m. Dec. 10, 2021. The mother is the former Brittany Badman. Grandparents are Christopher and Melissa Badman, of Milton, and Teresa and William McDannell, of Aspers.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
A son, Liam Charles, to Mr. and Mrs. Kurt Henrie, of Watsontown, on Dec. 14, 2021. The mother is the former Megan Willie. Grandparents are Brian and Lorrie Willie, of Bloomsburg, Pat Henrie, of Catawissa, and the late Charles Henrie.