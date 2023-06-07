EVANGELICAL
A son, Oliver Michael Barry, to Mackenzie Mae Rhoads and Austin Aaron Barry, of Sunbury, at 6:45 p.m. May 19, 2023. Grandparents are Seena and Michael Rhoads, and Jennifer Lisiewicz, all of Sunbury, and Zeph Barry, of Niagara Falls, N.Y.
A son, Michael Scott, to Mr. and Mrs. Ambrose Hill, of Sunbury, at 1:35 p.m. May 24, 2023. The mother is the former Heather Elliott. Grandparents are Scott and Julie Hill, of Shamokin, the late Bruce Elliott, and Billie Jo Elliott, of Sunbury.
A daughter, Callie Grace, to Mr. and Mrs. Casey Lynott, of Mifflinburg, at 8:12 p.m. May 14, 2023. The mother is the former Amy Orren. Grandparents are Tom and Shelly Orren, of Mifflinburg, Tom Lynott, of Mount Carmel, and Holly Snyder, of Merritt Island, Fla.
A daughter, Savannah Emeline, to Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Bowersox, of Watsontown, at 12:12 a.m. May 28, 2023. The mother is the former Jessica Yoder. Grandparents are Bob and Crystal Yoder, of Watsontown, and Teresa Bowersox, of New Columbia.
A daughter, Brooklynn Janel Monroe to Caitlyn Holland and Kenneth Monroe III, of Beaver Springs, at 4:25 p.m. May 26, 2023. Grandparents are Stacy and Carey Lepley, of Middleburg, Michael Holland, of Shade Gap, Wendy Monroe and Keith Ellis, of White Haven, and the late Kenneth Monroe.
A son, Tyler Hayes, to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Barner, of Liverpool, at 1:33 a.m. May 11, 2023. The mother is the former Christa Auker. Grandparents are Mary Jo Barner, of Liverpool, the late Keith Barner, and Jeff and Cindy Auker, of Millerstown.
A daughter, Selah Sky, to Chelsea Scholl, of Sunbury, at 6:46 a.m. May 11, 2023. Grandmother is Gina Scholl, of Sunbury.
A daughter, Lisa, to Mr. and Mrs. Ian Hilner, of Lewisburg, at 11:11 p.m. May 9, 2023. The mother is the former Jennie Weiser. Grandparents are Lorena Sampsell, of White Deer, Jim Hilner, of Milton, and Larry Weiser Sr., of Lewisburg.
A son, Deacon Michael, to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hurlburt, of Sunbury, at 9:48 a.m. June 2, 2023. The mother is the former Stevie Sees. Grandparents are Bev and Steve Sees, of Sunbury, Harry Cornelius, of Beavertown, and Mike Fleming, of Shamokin Dam.
A daughter, Keira Renae, to Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Heintzelman, of Selinsgrove, at 6:22 p.m. May 31, 2023. The mother is the former Katie Vining. Grandparents are Terry and Cathy Heintzelman, of Freeburg, and Dean and Michelle Vining, of Limerick.
A daughter, Tierney Marie, to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Yanoscak, of Gratz, at 3:29 a.m. June 3, 2023. The mother is the former Chasity Campbell. Grandparents are Garth and Melissa Campbell, of Gratz, and John and Angela Yanoscak, of Williamstown.
A son, Joshua Clifford Super-Scretching Jr., to Meghan Jeanette Watts and Joshua Clifford Super-Scretching, of Northumberland, at 12:37 p.m. May 31, 2023. Grandparents are Julie and Christopher Watts, of Milton, and Robin and Ed Wright, of Sunbury.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Saraiyah Rose, to MaKayla E. Snyder, of Middleburg, at 6:10 a.m. May 22, 2023. Grandmother is Jessica Weller, of Middleburg.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
A daughter, Payton Louise, to Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Shultz, of Montoursville, on May 31, 2023. The mother is the former Krista Boyer. Grandparents are Paul and Sharon Boyer, of Montoursville, and William and Deborah Shultz, of Milton.
A daughter, Kennedy Elizabeth, to Mr. and Mrs. Seth Wilkerson, of Bloomsburg, on May 25, 2023. The mother is the former Kayla Gross. Grandparents are William and Ann Gross, of Danville.