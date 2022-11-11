EVANGELICAL
A son, Avrian Zacari Alequin, to Waverly Woodson and Nilo Alequin, of Sunbury, at 8:40 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022. Grandparents are Darin Woodson, of Milton, and Tonya Batman, Eddie Alequin, Kelly Masden and Gisella Santiago, all of Sunbury.
A son, Denali Stone, to Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Pursell, of Muncy. The mother is the former Samantha Davis. Grandparents are Geri Stackhouse, of Berwick, Kathy Fisher, of Watsontown, and Thomas Davis, of Cogan Station.
A son, Corey Laith Rodkey, to Alyssa Strawser and Drew Rodkey, of Port Trevorton, at 5:09 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022.
A daughter, Cecelia Grace, to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Wuerthner, of Williamsport, at 11:01 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022. The mother is the the former Anna Marie Rittmiller. Grandparents are Denise and Kurt Rittmiller, of Middleburg, and Colette and William Wuerthner, of Monticello, N.Y.
A son, Cooper Eugene, to Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Englehart, of Mifflinburg, at 2:37 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022. The mother is the former Leann Folk. Grandparents are Debra and Timothy Folk, of Paxtonville, Kim Barton, of Mifflinburg, and the late Curtis Englehart.
A son, Trent Jordan, to Mr. and Mrs. Jared Haines, of Sunbury, at 7:34 p.m. Oct. 26, 2022. The mother is the former Kimberly Moyer. Grandparents are Jackie and Kevin Haines, of Sunbury and Melissa and Thomas Moyer, of Danville.
A son, Carter Ethan to Monica Arlene Alvarez and Josue Pacheco, of Lewisburg, at 3:58 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022. Grandmother is Rita Olmdo, of Sunbury.
A son, Isaac Todd John, to Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Gessner, of Mifflinburg, at 10:44 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. The mother is the former Amanda Yoder. Grandparents are Karen Rasmussen, of Mifflinburg, Richard Yoder, of Selinsgrove, and Rod and Toni Gessner, of Mifflinburg.
A son, Vincent Myles Ruhl, to Skylar Rogers and Harley Ruhl, of Mifflinburg, at 7:09 p.m. Oct. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Danielle Rogers, of Lewisburg, Bryon Fisher, of Turbotville, Jeremy Ruhl and Kelly Ruhl, both of Mifflinburg.
A son, Clark James Pitts, to Ay Shultz and Jason Pitts, of Winfield, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 2022. Grandparents are William and Bonnie Shultz, of Milton, and James and Joyce Pitts, of Lewisburg.
A daughter, Kathryn Raine, to Mr. and Mrs. Cody Fisher, of Snydertown, at 3:09 p.m. oct. 28, 2022. The mother is the former Sarah Potts. Grandparents are Robb and Deb Fisher, of Snydertown and Ben and Jenette Snyder of Northumberland.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Amilia Selena Naugle, to Damira Budic and Scott Naugle, of Upper Augusta, at 6:42 a.m. July 2, 2022. Grandparents are Sheri and John Simpson and Halida and Ramo Budic, all of Sunbury.
A son, Anthony Thomas Rauch, to Jillian Foulds and Thomas Rauch, of Northumberland, at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022. Grandparents are Christine Foulds Verret, of Sunbury, Arlene Rauch, of Northumberland and the late Norman Rauch.