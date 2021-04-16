EVANGELICAL
n A son, Kaydon, to Ryan and Riley Hoy, of Turbotville, at 8:07 a.m. April 5, 2021. Grandparents are Lisa and Daryn James, of New Columbia, Deb and Denny Lucas, of Lewisburg, Lanny Wagner, of Lewisburg, and Todd Hoy, of Turbotville.
n A daughter, Everly, to Travis and Elizabeth Powell, of West Milton, at 9:22 a.m. April 2, 2021. Grandparents are Jacquelyn and Kerry Ficks, Pamala Powell, and the late Thomas Powell Sr.
n A son, Tucker Scott, to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Wilson, of Middleburg, at 8:27 a.m. April 2, 2021. The mother is the former Marisa Dunn. Grandparents are Annette and Brian Wilson, of Kreamer, and Karen and Scott Dunn, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
n A son, Brooks Landry, to Mr. and Mrs. Dillin Holub, of Sunbury, at 6:31 a.m. April 3, 2021. The mother is the former Mallory Metzger. Grandparents are Shawn and Sandra Metzger, of East Earl, and Scott and Jenee Holub.
n A son, Emmet, to Mr. and Mrs. Robert D. Flanders, of Port Trevorton, at 3:44 p.m. April 6, 2021. The mother is the former Ashley N. Kratzer. Grandparents are Pam and Chris Rice, of Middleburg, Todd and Traci Shawver, of Lewistown, and Sharon and Bruce Flanders, of Port Trevorton.
n A daughter, Molly Rose, to Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Connaghan, of Elysburg, at 4:07 p.m. April 7, 2021. The mother is the former Emily Weidner. Grandparents are John and Kathy Connaghan, of Elysburg, and John and Diane Weidner, of DeHaville, Va.
n A daughter, Ember Grace, to Mr. and Mrs. Darren Krebs, of Beaver Springs, at 1:31 a.m. April 7, 2021. The mother is the former Laci Shirey. Grandparents are James and Denise Krebs, and Richard and Stacey Shirey Jr., of Beaver Springs, and Patty Smith and Joseph LeFevre, of Lewistown.
n A daughter, Hattie Louise, to Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Diffenderfer, of Montandon, at 9:25 p.m. April 10, 2021. The mother is the former Megan Fox. Grandparents are Paul and Brenda Diffenderfer, of Cowan, John and Karen Simeone, of Sunbury, and Mr. and Mrs. Ed Fox, of New Berlin.
GEISINGER
n A son, Emory Elliott, to Lucas and Danielle Sprenkel, of Middleburg, at 3:31 p.m. April 11, 2021. Grandparents are David and Stacy Sprenkel, Dan Alderson, and Diane Paulakimas.