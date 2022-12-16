Evangelical
- A daughter, Palmer Wrenn, to Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Calvin Gilbert, of McClure, at 3:05 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022. The mother is the former Karley Nikole Kaster. Grandparents are Kelly Sinclair and Timothy Shanor, of Centerburg, Ohio and Jan and Calvin Gilbert, of McClure.
- A son, Harrison Robert Fritz, to Holly Zimmerman and Erik Fritz, of Sunbury, at 10:43 p.m. Dec. 4, 2022. Grandparents are Robert and Rebecca Zimmerman, of Sunbury, and Kent and Linda Fritz, of Lititz.
- A daughter, Nova Rhoads, to Marissa Guffey and Tyler Rhoads, of New Columbia, at 9:42 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022. Grandparents are Barry and Lisa Guffey, of Milton, Tammy and Steve Shively, of Lewisburg, Jeremy Rhoads, of Freeburg, and Wendy Rhoads, of Selinsgrove.
- A son, Colton Will, to Mr. and Mrs. Cory Wayne Templin, of Danville, at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, 2022. The mother is the former Katie Glenda Stuck. Grandparents are Glenn and Christina Stuck, of Selinsgrove, and Rodney and Dana Tamplin, of Danville.
Geisinger
- A son, Eric William, to Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Robert Peterson, of Lewisburg, at 12:44 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022. The mother is the former Jennifer Ann Jenchura. Grandparents are David and Lynn Jenchura, of Voorhees, N.J., and Robert and Denise Peterson, of Pickerington, Ohio.
- A daughter, Mylah Grace Bingaman, to Kristen Moyer and Brandon Bingaman, of Sunbury, at 6:29 a.m. Dec. 7, 2022. Grandparents are John and Dawna Moyer, Karen Moyer, and Linda and Todd Bingaman, all of Sunbury.