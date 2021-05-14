EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Kinsley Marie Bergenstock, to Janelle Creasy and Tyler Bergenstock, of Winfield, at 3:27 p.m. May 7, 2021. Grandparents are Mike and Deana Creasy, and Jerry and Pamela Bergenstock, all of Lewisburg.
A son, Branson Jay, to Mr. and Mrs. Brent Allabach, of Watsontown, at 12:55 a.m. May 7, 2021. The mother is the former Amanda Beck. Grandparents are Robin and Ron Beck, of Williamsport, Teena and Millard Allabach, of Watsontown, and Marice and Tim, of Elmira, N.Y.
A son, Lucas Jeffrey, to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Shultz, of Milton, at 7 p.m. May 7, 2021. The mother is the former Kelly Mosser. Grandparents are Christine Mosser and Robert Miller, and Stephanie and Jeffrey Shultz, all of Milton, and Carl Mosser, of Lewisburg.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Karli Renee, to Mr. and Mrs. Travis Mark Dunkelberger, of Middleburg, at 7:05 a.m. May 5, 2021. The mother is the former Anastasia Kitchens. Grandparents are Jeff and Sharon Kitchens, of Millerstown, and Roxann Bashore, of Coal Township.