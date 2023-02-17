EVANGELICAL
A son, Trevor Declan, to Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Krauss, of Paxtonville, at 10:53 a.m. Feb. 9, 2023. The mother is the former Linsey Martin. Grandparents are Tom and Linda Martin, of Selinsgrove, Dan and Kim Krauss, of Bedford, and Laurie and Mark Dobroski, of Lebanon.
A daughter, Taylor Rae Doane, to Mikayla Dunmeyer and Gavin Doane, of New Columbia, at 3:17 p.m. Feb. 6, 2023. Grandparents are Pamela Dunmeyer, of New Columbia, Clara Rice, of Milton, and Robert “Bob” Doane, of Milton.
A daughter, Rosalyn Maya Grace, to Mr. and Mrs. Angel Piña Jr., of Mifflinburg, at 12:39 p.m. Feb. 6, 2023. The mother is the former Alexis Rute. Grandparents are Michael and Shauna Rute, of Mifflinburg, Timothy and Nichole Boyer, of Sunbury, and Angel and Dana Piña, of Mifflinburg.
GEISINGER
A son, Swayze Andrews, to Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Callender, of Selinsgrove, at 10:08 a.m. Feb. 10, 2023. The mother is the former Makenzie Walters. Grandparents are Shawn and Melinda Callender, of Kreamer, Christopher and Melissa Trawitz, of McClure, and Michael and Jessica Walters, of Marysville.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
A son, Asa Moses, to Mr. and Mrs. Dave Newman, of Freeburg, on Feb. 14, 2023. The mother is the former Ashley Bowersox. Grandparents are Shelly Hall, of Middleburg and the late Ricky Bowersox, and Susan Newman, of Clearfield and the late David Newman Sr.
LEHIGH VALLEY
A daughter, MayMarie Ann Gail Minnig to Brooke Kruskie and Greg Minnig, of Mount Carmel, on Feb. 5, 2023. Grandparents are Maryann Kruskie, of Atlas and the late Thomas Kruskie, Gregory Minnig Sr., of Locust Gap, Kristen and Dave Permar, of Mount Carmel and the late Judith Permar.