EVANGELICAL
A son, Brantley Jaxon, to Mr. and Mrs. Cletus Eicher, of McClure, at 4:39 p.m. Nov. 30, 2021. The mother is the former Valerie Miller. Grandparents are Ron and Kathy Miller, of Middleburg, and Katie Eicher, of Mifflinburg.
A son, Santiago Emmanuel Hewlett Galaz, to Joselyn Valeska and David Lawrence Hewlett, of Mifflinburg, at 2:17 p.m. Nov. 30, 2021. The mother is the former Joselyn Galaz Hernandez. Grandparents are Don and Shirley Hewlett, of Mifflinburg, and Andrea Hernandez, of Pirque, Chile.
A daughter, Emma, to Mr. and Mrs. Brian Harvey, of New Columbia, at 11:47 a.m. Dec. 5, 2021. The mother is the former Amanda Toven. Grandparents are Tom and Karen Harvey, of New Columbia, and Al and Dolores Toven, of Punxsutawney.
UPMC PINNACLE, Harrisburg
A daughter, Lexie Marie, to Mr. and Mrs. Eric Stahlnecker, of Harrisburg, at 5:01 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021. The mother is the former Erin Dinsmore. Grandparents are Beverly and Terry Dinsmore of Harrisburg and Charlene and David Stahlnecker of Milton. Great-grandparents are Mabel Acri of Green Valley, Ariz., Nancy Stahlnecker of Milton, Ruth and Earl Zechman of Selinsgrove, and the late Robert Stahlnecker and the late Rosemarie Zechman.