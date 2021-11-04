EVANGELICAL
A son, Cruz Daniel, to Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Peachey, of Millmont, at 3:40 p.m. Oct. 26, 2021. The mother is the former Allison Beiler. Grandparents are Roger and Joanne Peachey, of Middleburg, and Daryl Beiler and Gina Beiler, of Mifflinburg.
A son, Watson Thomas, to Mr. and Mrs. Brendon Krahn, of Mifflintown, at 9:27 p.m. Oct. 27, 2021. The mother is the former Chelsie White. Grandparents are Abe and Judy Krahn, of Cocolamus, the late Stacy Kline, Randy and Amanda White, of Sunbury, and Tim and Darlene Cochran, of Salemburg, N.C.
A daughter, Kembree Elise, to Mr. and Mrs. Victor Anderson, of Mount Pleasant Mills, at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 27, 2021. The mother is the former Katybeth Carvell. Grandparents are Micah and Brenda Carvell, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Bill and Carol Anderson, of Trenton, Fla.
A daughter, Alana Grace, to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ortlip, of Millmont, at 10:31 a.m. Oct. 18, 2021. The mother is the former Kayla Grove.
A son, Kaden Gamble, to Amber Clark and Nicholas Gamble, of Northumberland, at 3:21 p.m. Oct. 28, 2021. The mother is the former Amber Hoffman. Grandparents are Carol Walter, of Sunbury, Delphine Gamble and Kenny Miller, of Sunbury, and Keith and Joyce Gamble, of Northumberland.
A son, Colson Scott, to Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Karpinski, of Sunbury, at 2:28 a.m. Oct. 30, 2021. The mother is the former Tamara Bickhart. Grandparents are Scott and Betsy Karpinski, of Winfield, Barbara Bickhart, of Northumberland, and Matt and Gwen Bickhart, of Howard.
A daughter, Sawyer, to Mr. and Mrs. Tanner Fike, of McClure, at 6:59 a.m. Oct. 31, 2021. The mother is the former Courtney Weader. Grandparents are Jerry and Theresa Fike and Jeffrey and Michelle Weader, all of McClure.
A daughter, Eliana Marie Sherwood, to Tiffany Yordy and Curtis Sherwood, of Winfield, at 10:48 p.m. Oct. 29, 2021.