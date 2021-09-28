EVANGELICAL
A son, Myles Robert, to Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Allen Murphy, of Lewisburg, at 5:13 p.m. Sept. 13, 2021. The mother is the former Carrie Ann Campbell. Grandparents are Jennifer Levanowitz and Patrick Murphy, of Milton, Bobby Campbell, of Milton, and Beverly Campbell, of Shamokin.
A son, Zealand, to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Derr, of Watsontown, at 3:44 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021. The mother is the former Miranda Richard. Grandparents are Bernadine and Steve Richard Jr., of Mifflinburg, Lisa Derr, of New Columbia, and Tony Derr, of Camp Hill.
A daughter, Kaylee Noel, to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bickel, of Milton, at 3:04 p.m. Sept. 9, 2021. The mother is the former Christine Straub. Grandparents are Christine and Bruce Spotts, of Sunbury, Delayne and Cory Prye, of Milton, and Tom and Donna Bickel, of New Berlin.
A son, James Michael, to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wright, of Milton, at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 9, 2021. The mother is the former Kendra Rehm. Grandparents are Brian Rehm, of Lewisburg, and Jay and Karolynn Wright, of Jewett, Ohio.
A daughter, Kinzley Ann Lea, to Mr. and Mrs. Kyler Zechman, of Millmont, at 10:55 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021. The mother is the former Kayla Brouse. Grandparents are Lisa and Brad Bingaman, of Mifflinburg, Dale and Brooke Zechman, of Millmont, and the late Robin Lea Zechman.
A son, Kairo Apollo Hoppes, to Meghan Kuester and Kyle Hoppes, of Williamsport, at 9:47 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021.
A daughter, Emilia Rose, to Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Yagel, of Sunbury, at 3:28 a.m. Sept. 8, 2021. The mother is the former Amanda Fleming. Grandparents are Deb and Doug Yagel, of Sunbury.
A son, William “Liam” Edward Reber, to Tatyana N. Huff and William C. Reber III, of Watsontown, at 8:14 p.m. Sept. 9, 2021. Grandparents are William and Christine Reber, of Sigel, and Natalie Krasniak, of Watsontown.