EVANGELICAL
A son, Cory Alex, to Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Hoover, of Mifflinburg, at 3 a.m. Nov. 18, 2021. The mother is the former Lorraine Weaver. Grandparents are Floyd and Esther Weaver, of Lewisburg, Mary Hoover, of Mifflinburg, and the late Allen Hoover.
A daughter, Mila Isabella-Nichole, to Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Carl Michael, of Herndon. The mother is the former Sarah Elizabeth Benner. Grandparents are Jennifer Benner and Scott and Lisa Michael of Herndon.
A daughter, Emaliyah Jolee, to Corey and Jolenda Masden, of Beavertown, at 8:27 p.m. Nov. 16, 2021. Grandparents are April Singletary, Jason Schaeffer Sr., and Bob and Annette Masden, all of Sunbury.
A son, Brady Ryan, to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Zimmerman, of Mifflinburg, at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 6, 2021. The mother is the former Esther Mae Hoover. Grandparents are Leon and Linda Hoover, and Elvin and Mary Ella Zimmerman, all of Mifflinburg.
A daughter, Natalia Rose, to Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Brown, of Lewisburg, at 2:09 p.m. Nov. 9, 2021. The mother is the former Lindsey Davies. Grandparents are Cindy Dunn, of Shamokin, Matt Davies, of Tennessee, Dale Brown, of Troy, and Penny Palmer, of Wysox.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Lilith Rose, to Damien and Desiree Adams, of Winfield, at 7:16 p.m. Nov. 12, 2021. Grandparents are Lyman Cronin and Christine Cronin, of Hartleton, Carmella Adams and Tony Brown, of Mifflinburg, and Kevin Adams, of Camp Hill.